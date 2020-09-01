SEATTLE — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off.

Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.

MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

DODGERS: Los Angeles placed third baseman Justin Turner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The major league-leading Dodgers also activated third baseman Edwin Ríos and left-hander Alex Wood from the injured list Tuesday. Ríos was in the Dodgers’ lineup against Arizona on Tuesday night, batting seventh and playing third base in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Turner injured his hamstring while stealing second base at Texas last Friday. The roster move is retroactive to last Saturday, meaning Turner can return on Sept. 8.

The 35-year-old Turner is batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBI in 32 games this season. He is in the final year of his contract with the Dodgers.

ASTROS: Houston will return to play as scheduled on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers after their game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics was postponed because a member of the A’s organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The status of Houston’s series against the Rangers had been uncertain as the Astros awaited results of coronavirus tests they took on Sunday. There were no details provided on whether the positive test from the A’s came from a player, coach or someone else.

The Astros announced Tuesday that the three-game series at Minute Maid Park would go on as scheduled.

Sunday’s postponement capped a week in which the Astros had a game postponed on Wednesday against the Angels because of Hurricane Laura’s impending arrival and they didn’t play on Friday night to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

