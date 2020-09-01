Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a young mother and her 4-year-old daughter, who were reported missing Tuesday.
Ashley Miller, 32, and her daughter, Marlyn Miller, were last seen in Sullivan around noon Tuesday. Ashley Miller suffers from several medical conditions, which has caused concern among family members.
“Ashley is not in any trouble, but the Maine State Police wants to make sure she and Marlyn are safe,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Trooper Dana Austin at 973-3700, extension 9.
