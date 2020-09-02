CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this season.
The batch was found recently in Manchester.
“West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito,” said Ben Chan, state epidemiologist. He said the best way to prevent it and other mosquito-transmitted infections is to use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water from around the home.
The virus was first identified in New Hampshire in August 2000. The most recent case was in an adult in 2017.
The risk for West Nile virus and the eastern equine encephalitis virus will continue to increase until there is a statewide mosquito killing hard frost.
Symptoms of West Nile virus can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Skowhegan mobile home sustains minor damage from fire
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Sept. 2 police log
-
Sports
Rider gets stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury
-
Nation & World
Batch of mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile virus in New Hampshire
-
Business
TD Bank scales back office space in Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.