ARRESTS

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 3:17 p.m., Barry Stephen Spiller, 76, of Hallowell, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on a fugitive from justice charge.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., Timothy M. Amerson, 43, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Wednesday, 12:33 a.m., Angelica D. Thurlow, 19, of Steep Falls, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

12:43 a.m., Jesse R. Coffin, 31, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating while license is suspended or revoked.

1:11 a.m., Craig Michael Cowper, 41, of East Dixfield, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., Christopher M. Schmidt, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:16 p.m., Nadale Z. Fowlks, 45, of Rochester, New York, was arrested on three charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

12:24 p.m., Kristen M. Gullifer, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Jonathan N. Caswell, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:25 p.m., Gerald Rocha, 56, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

Wednesday, 1:01 a.m., Albert J. Sullivan, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:40 a.m., Gerard Charles Latham, 44, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, drinking in public and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., Berlynn Henderson, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful furnishing.

6:46 p.m., Nicole Fickett, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault, refusing to submit to arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

9:33 p.m., Jailee Soucie, 28, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

