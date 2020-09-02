HOCKEY

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, third-string goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 7 in their second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.

Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who staved off elimination for a second straight game. Colorado has never won a postseason series when trailing 3-1.

Game 7 is Friday.

Hutchinson, 30, was back in net because starter Philipp Grubauer and backup Pavel Francouz are both sidelined. It was just Hutchinson’s second career NHL playoff start – and second win.

Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, while Anton Khudobin made 20 saves.

• The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens in a move that clears salary cap space to try to re-sign captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and sent a 2022 seventh-rounder to Montreal.

SOCCER

FRANCE: Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club said.

PSG did not name the players, but sports daily L’Equipe reported that Neymar is among the positive cases.

PSG has not played since losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month. It will start its French league campaign on Sept. 10.

MLS: Heber Araujo dos Santos scored his first goal of the season, Sean Johnson made three saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-0.

Heber headed a corner kick by Ronald Matarrita off the far post to make it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.

New York City (4-5-0) has won three in a row and four of its last five after opening the season with four losses.

New England (2-2-5) has just one multi-goal game this season – a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Aug. 25.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Damiris Dantas scored a career-high 28 points, including the go-ahead basket with just under five minutes left, and the Minnesota Lynx edged Chicago 86-83 in Bradenton, Florida, on a night when Allie Quigley became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer.

• Candace Parker scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 91-83 victory over the Dallas Wings.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Jamie Newman, a Wake Forest transfer who was projected to start at quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Newman announced his decision on his Twitter account. He said he decided to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.”

LUGE

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Canada will not host the world championships in February in British Columbia, with officials announcing that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic left them no choice but to consider another site.

The biggest impediment was the 14-day quarantine that would be required of any foreign athlete entering Canada for the championships, which were to take place from Feb. 5-7 at the Whistler Sliding Center – built for the 2010 Olympics.

