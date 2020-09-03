ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, 8:54 a.m., Chelsea Ann Wyman, 28, was arrested on three warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., Charles S. Curtis, 49, of Detroit, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
8:56 p.m., Alison Francis Lewey, 50, out of county coverage, was arrested on a warrant.
8:23 p.m., John Wilcox, 58, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., Michael White, 66, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
10:34 p.m., Michael Hudson, 54, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
