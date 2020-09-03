Maine’s plan to distribute the $20 million in COVID-19 relief earmarked for the state’s seafood industry is facing unexpected opposition from federal regulators who say individual recipients, not the fishery as a whole, must demonstrate a 35 percent revenue loss this spring before they can qualify for pandemic assistance.

All of the active licensed fishermen, aquaculturists and dealers in almost all of Maine’s commercial fisheries would have been eligible to receive a share of the state bailout fund under the fishery-by-fishery certification strategy proposed by the Maine Department of Marine Resources in July, according to Commissioner Pat Keliher.

“However, later in our conversations, we were told that the 35 percent impact must be demonstrated at the level of the individual license holder,” said Keliher in an email to commercial fishermen on Thursday. “For some of you, that might be easy. Others may find it harder.”

The continuing negotiations over the certification plan with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal agency that must approve Maine’s seafood bailout plan, has delayed the distribution of Maine’s share of the $300 million set aside for seafood industry nationally, Keliher said.

It is unlikely that those who can prove eligibility will receive a check until at least November, he said.

The size of that check will be determined by the number of people who qualify for a cut of the $20.1 million fund, which is being split equally among the state license-holders in eligible fisheries, seafood supply chain businesses and Maine’s charter fishing community after taking about $30,000 off the top to cover the cost of administering the fund, Keliher said.

The state agency had planned to hold back $1 million of Maine’s cut to create a targeted marketing campaign to promote Maine seafood this year in hopes of improving domestic markets to offset the pandemic-related losses associated with the closure of restaurants, cruise lines and casinos, according to Maine’s draft distribution plan.

