IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 2:46 p.m., Heather M. Colby, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violation of probation and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Stone Street.

Friday at 12:40 a.m., Sean David McDaniel, 49, of Sidney, was arrested and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation, on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:52 a.m., Courtney N. Brown, 24, of Gardiner, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and Wilfred K. Farmer, 25, of Greene, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and violating a condition of release, on Western Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 9:22 a.m., Scott A. Lord Jr., 33, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

9:22 a.m., Isaish L. Orane, 24, of Warren, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal forfeiture of property and domestic violence assault.

9:22 a.m., Gavin N. Francis, 20, of Calais, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, violating conditions of release, domestic violence terrorizing, aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9:22 a.m., Gregory A. Gilley, 32, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:22 a.m., Joshua M. Bell, 32, of Medway, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

11:25 p.m., Joshua James Ramey, 30, of Jackson, Alabama, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with one prior, operating after suspension, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to inform of a firearm in a vehicle.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 7:32 p.m., Lydia I. Sevinor, 58, of Embden, was arrested on a warrant.

9:04 p.m., Vasser E. Brooks, 45, of Solon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault with priors and obstructing the report of a crime.

10 p.m., Cherie Anne Curtis, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Friday, 5:15 a.m., Kobie Bailey, 21, of Cornville, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

7:54 a.m., Jason Davis, 42, of Warren, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and illegal possession of a hypodermic apparatus.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:02 a.m., Timothy Klepser, 23, listed as transient, was arrested on a warrant.

12:20 p.m., Gray Joshua, 32, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

11 p.m., Jonathan Chapman, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11 p.m., Angela Brooks, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

