IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:26 p.m., Trina A. Bradford, 43, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:51 p.m., Clark Russell Pomelow, 33, of Standish, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence of drugs.

Saturday at 2:22 a.m., Glendon Henry Blouin, 40, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant for violating conditions of release.

7:26 a.m., Mark Jason Harris, 46, of Skowhegan was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:15 p.m., Porscha Green, 26, of Redington Street, was arrested on charges of operating after revocation, violating conditions of release and two charged of possession of a scheduled W drug.

7:15 p.m., Brianna Maberry, 24, of Gold Street, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

10:01 p.m., Abigail Scott, 25, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, driving to endanger, failing to stop for an officer and aggravated reckless conduct following the report of suspicious activity on Oak Street.

10:01 p.m. Tyler Harriman Greenlaw, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of aggravated reckless conduct, possession of a firearm when prohibited and criminal mischief following the report of suspicious activity on Oak Street.

Saturday at 1:19 a.m., Artem J. Bolduc, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft following the report of threatening on Silver Street.

