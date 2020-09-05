TORONTO — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 of the second-round series Saturday night.

Brock Nelson had a goal and two assists, and defensemen Scott Mayfield and Andy Greene scored 3:46 apart in the first period. Anthony Beauvillier scored an empty-netter with 6:18 left as New York bounced back after failing to close out the series in losing the previous two games in overtime.

The Islanders advance to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greiss posted his first career playoff shutout in his first Game 7. He was making his third appearance of the series, and second start, in place of Semyon Varlamov.

Without being specific, Islanders Coach Barry Trotz noted players being injured when asked about his goaltenders during his pregame news conference.

Greiss picked up New York’s final two wins of the series, including a 26-save outing in a 3-2 win in Game 4.

The Islanders face a short turnaround in having to travel to Edmonton, Alberta, to face the well-rested Lightning in a series that opens Monday. The Lightning have been off since a 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5 on Monday.

It’ll be the third playoff series between the two teams, with Tampa Bay winning the previous two in five games, including a second-round series in 2016.

The Islanders became the third team of the second round of the playoffs to win Game 7 after squandering a 3-1 series lead. The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the meet in the Western Conference finals after each won Game 7 of their series on Friday night.

After allowing just nine goals through their first seven playoff games, the Flyers gave up 31 in their last nine.

Philadelphia’s power-power play unit also fizzled, going 0 for 17 over the last eight games.

The Flyers had the early edge, with Sean Couturier – back after missing Game 6 – banking a shot off the post in the opening minute.

The Islanders then took control, and Mayfield opened the scoring with his first career playoff goal 9:27 into the game. The Islanders worked the puck around the top to Mayfield at the right point, from where he had plenty of room to skate in and snap a shot in off the far post, with Mathew Barzal causing havoc in front of goalie Carter Hart.

The goal provided Mayfield some payback after his broken stick led the Flyers rushing up the ice for Ivan Provorov’s winning goal in double overtime in Game 6.

A poor clearing attempt, picked off by Nelson, led to Greene scoring less than four minutes later. Derick Brassard drove the right post, drawing the Flyers attention, and fed a pass through the middle to Greene in the left circle. Hart wasn’t anticipating the pass, and was late in diving across.

Nelson then made it 3-0 by converting Josh Bailey’s pass on a two-on-one break with 8:34 left in the second period. Nelson began the play by stripping Flyers captain Claude Giroux from behind inside the New York end.

Philadelphia managed just three shots in the second period, though Greiss was forced to make a sharp left pad save to foil Kevin Hayes, who broke in alone with 4:50 left.

The Flyers were denied in their bid to reach the conference finals for the first time since 2010.

