Lucky Fern Photography will be on view through Sept. 23 at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Wanda Fern McNeil has deep New England roots and a deep love for all-things-wildlife. She can often be found exploring hiking trails or kayaking the lakes, rivers, and coastal waters of Maine accompanied by her camera. What began as a personal pastime has grown into “Lucky Fern Photography,” where her passion for nature is reflected in her art. McNeil’s wish is to capture and share the beauty of nature, one amazing moment at a time.

For more information, call 207-442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

