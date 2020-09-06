Let’s put Democrat Kalie Hess in the Maine Senate. She’s a vibrant, intelligent, caring, energetic and committed young woman who has spent her public health career in the creation of Maine-wide efforts to improve children’s oral health. She is dedicated to making sure Maine’s people can obtain and afford the medical care they need; have an environment that is protected and long-lasting; have and live in strong communities; and have a sustainable workforce that makes a living wage. She’s seen first hand the struggles that many of Maine’s citizens are going through. She believes that we can do much better for our people.

Kalie will bring to the Maine Senate District 15 — Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro — new levels of listening to her constituents at all socioeconomic levels and valuing their professional and lived experiences to guide her in the Senate. She will bring cooperation with all stakeholders to build solutions, innovations in problem-solving that use best practices, boldness of ideas and solutions that will lift us all.

For more information about Kalie, go to kaliehess.com.

Susan Parks

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »