IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Shannon J. Powers, 41, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant at the intersection of State and Church streets.

3:58 p.m., Tarah Diffin, 42, of Dresden, arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked, on State Street.

4:38 p.m., Nicole Jean Scribner, 37, of Somerville, arrested on warrants and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and violation of a condition of release, on Eastern Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:01 a.m., Tyler K. Judkins, 19, of Skowhegan, charged with assault, operating under the influence and operating without a license.

4:03 p.m., Joseph Debeck, 39, of Pittsfield, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:30 p.m., Gerard Charles Latham, 44, of Detroit, arrested on charges of drinking in public, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release.

10:56 p.m., Jonathan L. Pease, 53, of Saco, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence aggravated assault.

Sunday at 12:29 a.m., Lucas A Patchell, 19, of Norridgewock, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault.

4:52 a.m., Gerald Rocha, 56, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:24 a.m., Joshua R. McKenchnie, 37, of Village Green Road, arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violating conditions of release following a welfare check on Village Green Road.

