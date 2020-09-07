IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:28 p.m., Joshua Cormiea, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a probation hold, on Memorial Bridge.

4:45 p.m., Erik T. Johnson, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release, on Franklin Street.

Monday at 4:37 a.m., John H. Randall, 73, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 2:29 p.m., Patrick J. Barr, 49, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:20 p.m., Kevin Michael Kelley, 45, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:28 p.m., Angela E. Greenwood, 42, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:36 a.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:48 a.m., Jeffrey Alan Cyr, 54, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection from abuse order.

3:07 p.m., Wayne Lawrence, 41, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing and two counts of criminal mischief.

3:26 p.m., Kyle Lawrence Downs, 27, of Knox, was arrested on a warrant for a probation revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 4:58 p.m., Anthony Nathaniel Spencer, 23, of Silver Street, was arrested on a probation hold following the report of a domestic dispute on Silver Street.

Monday at 1:23 a.m., Jordan David Hamill Crowell-Smith, 28, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs, alcohol or a combination of both following a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street.

