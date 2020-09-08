IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 3:10 p.m., Eric R. Worthing, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 5:10 p.m., Rebecca Rose Howhannesian, 38, of Oxford, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 1:03 a.m., Stacey Lynn Grant, 35, of West Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer of less than $500 and violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 10:23 a.m., Ivan O’Hara, 28, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 4:13 a.m., Tiffany Allyce Forrest, 50, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 5:39 p.m., Joshua Russell Lund, 31, of Richmond, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 11:05 a.m., Reid Michael Loupin, 20, of Harmony, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

11:57 a.m., Ashley Anne Ludden, 20, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation revocation.

Tuesday at 12:52 a.m., Dalton James Turner, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 1:41 a.m., Jordan-David H. Crowell-Smith, 28, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:29 p.m., Christopher Ratte, 35, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

9:39 p.m., John Rancourt, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence with two priors, operating after suspension and theft.

