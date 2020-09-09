An Auburn woman who flipped her car on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth on Tuesday, in a crash that snarled traffic, is charged with multiple traffic violations.
Jessica May, 31, was charged with operating after suspension, driving with suspended registration due to toll violations, and falsification of registration plates, according to Maine State Police.
May was heading north around 6:27 p.m. when her vehicle went off the highway and landed on its side near the Cousins River bridge. It’s not clear what caused her vehicle to go off the road.
Two passengers in her vehicle, Scott Hinkley, 32, of Greene and Kayla Grant, 28, of Auburn, were taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
