BOWDOINHAM — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the tax rate by 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The new tax rate is $16.87 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is a 2.4% increase. That is an increase of $80 for a home assessed at $200,000.
According to Selectman David Engler that leaves the town with an overlay of about $18,000. That is money raised through taxes the town reserves for property tax adjustments, known as abatements, and to run the town in the event residents don’t pay their property taxes, Engler said.
The town also must raise taxes to support their portion of Sagadahoc County and Maine School Administrative District 75 budgets.
The tax rate, while an increase, is lower than the projected tax rate increases provided by the town in July.
On July 14, Bowdoinham residents approved a $2.18 million municipal budget, which is a $205,888 or 10% increase over the 2019-20 spending plan.
Depending on revenue from the state and whether voters cut the capital reserve budget, the tax rate increase would range between 3.8% and 4.7% or $126 to $156 for a home assessed at $200,000, Woodin said. Voters did not nix the capital reserve budget.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Bruins
Boston’s Cassidy named NHL coach of the year
-
Business
Charleston sues Big Oil for climate change adaptation costs
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bates newspaper: Students sent home for violating health guidelines
-
Sports
Chiefs-Texans on Thursday night gets this unique NFL season under way
-
Times Record
Bowdoinham contracts outside agency to find new manager
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.