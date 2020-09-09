IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:41 p.m., Justin B. Austin, 30, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2:09 p.m., Levity Cordelia Fern, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants.

8:15 p.m., David Donovan, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Wednesday at 1:34 a.m., Edwardo Jeovanny Buentello, 21, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of assault.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:53 a.m., Stephen Hayes, 51, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

12:42 p.m., Alexander Stewart Allan, 40, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 8:48 p.m., Tyler J. Horning, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Neil C. Dickey, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:44 p.m., Rhaheem Friend, 29, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of refusing to sign a criminal summons, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating a vehicle without a license and violating conditions of release.

5:44 p.m., Donald Paul Butler, 40, of Athens, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

6:22 p.m., Joshua A. Smith, 37, no residence provided, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6:50 p.m., Jimmy Frappier, 47, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized use of property.

Wednesday at 12:39 a.m., Shania Tripp, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants.

2:26 a.m., Joseph Joel Landry, 64, no residence provided, was arrested on a probation hold.

