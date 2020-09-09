A Livingston Taylor concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Opera House at Boothbay, 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor.

From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and I’ll Come Running,” to I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output continues unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres – folk, pop, gospel, jazz – which he blends seamlessly with upbeat storytelling.

Tickets cost $35, only available from the box office at 207-633-6855.

