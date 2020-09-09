Brooks Koepka announced Wednesday that he will be skipping this year’s U.S. Open because of knee and hip injuries that have plagued him throughout 2020.

“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon,” he posted on Twitter.

Koepka entered 2020 as the sport’s most dominant golfer on its biggest stages, having won four of the previous 10 majors and finishing no worse than a tie for sixth in four others (he’s won two of the past three U.S. Opens and finished second at the other). But he went winless this year, with more missed cuts (four) than top 10 finishes (two), and did not take part in the season-ending FedEx Cup playoff tournaments because of the injuries.

“This is physical,” Koepka said after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship in August, his most recent tournament. “I know how to do it, I can do it. I just physically can’t do it.”

Koepka had a stem-cell procedure last September to relieve pain caused by a partially torn patella tendon and then reaggravated the injury after slipping on wet concrete during an October tournament in South Korea. He took four months off from competitive golf and has yet to regain the dominance he once showed.

This year’s U.S. Open, which was postponed from its usual Fathers Day weekend slot on the calendar by the novel coronavirus pandemic, starts Sept. 17 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y. The Masters, also postponed because of the pandemic, is set for Nov. 12-15, with Koepka having qualified for a spot if he’s healthy.

BOXING

LAWSUIT: Canelo Alvarez has filed a federal lawsuit claiming breaches of contract by streaming service DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and its CEO, Oscar De La Hoya, and seeking $280 million.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles claims the promoter and online service didn’t live up to the terms of Alvarez’s 11-fight, $365 million agreement made two years ago.

Alvarez, one of boxing’s most popular fighters who has held the world middleweight and light heavyweight championships, has not fought this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. His last victory was in November when he stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds to take the WBO light heavyweight belt.

Alvarez has been unhappy with how negotiations have gone for future opponents and purses. His representatives have said he is eager to fight this year, but that Golden Boy had failed to line up any bouts that would pay him the $35 million per fight he would get under the contract.

“This lawsuit arises from the breach of the single largest contract in the history of boxing, and one of the largest in all of sport,” the lawsuit says.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year’s Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.

Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.

The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.

Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.

Afterward, Van Aert and Sagan had a sharp exchange of words.

“There wasn’t a gap and if you use your elbows to open it up, I think it’s completely against the rules,” said Van Aert, a two-time stage winner this year.

“It’s already dangerous enough and I was really surprised and shocked at the moment that I felt something,” he said. “Really scared.”

In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey. The 167-kilometer (104-mile) stage started on France’s Atlantic coast.

Ewan skirted Bennett in the last meters (yards) and threw his front wheel across the line.

“It was very, very hectic,” said Ewan. “Quite crazy.”

SOCCER

MESSI RETURNS: Lionel Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday.

Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.

He needed to pass two coronavirus tests before he could practice with the rest of the squad under incoming coach Ronald Koeman.

Also back with the group was Philippe Coutinho, who also had been practicing separately. Players who had been with their national teams for Nations League matches also returned, including Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets.

RONALDO: Cristiano Ronaldo compared empty soccer stadiums to a circus without clowns.

The Portugal great scored his 100th and 101st goals for his country in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday in the Nations League.

“It’s like going to a circus without clowns, going to a garden without flowers,” Ronaldo said. “We don’t like that as players, but I’m already used to it. I do my pre-match meditation already knowing that the stadium will be empty.”

Ronaldo said he even missed opposing fans.

“It’s sad,” the Juventus forward said. “I like when I’m jeered in away matches, it motivates me. But health has to come first and we need to respect that. But it’s sad.”

Ronaldo said he hoped that “within a few months” fans could be back because they are the “joy” of the game.

Send questions/comments to the editors.