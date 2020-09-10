Andy Molloy’s Sept. 1 photo of two sisters harvesting carrots (“The Root of the Matter”) was wonderful. Its figures and colors seem to evoke Jean Francois Millet’s farm paintings in France in the mid 19th century, such as “Gleaners” or “The Potato Harvest.”
Of course, such work was very hard (too hard for me) but there also seemed a closer bond with nature than many of us have today.
James McKenna
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Madigan gets things done for constituents
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess committed to lifting up others
-
Letters to the Editor
Hamilton listens, has good ideas
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 10
-
Letters to the Editor
Molloy’s photo looks like French painting
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.