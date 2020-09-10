Andy Molloy’s Sept. 1 photo of two sisters harvesting carrots (“The Root of the Matter”) was wonderful. Its figures and colors seem to evoke Jean Francois Millet’s farm paintings in France in the mid 19th century, such as “Gleaners” or “The Potato Harvest.”

Of course, such work was very hard (too hard for me) but there also seemed a closer bond with nature than many of us have today.

James McKenna
Hallowell

