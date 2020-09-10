IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., Brandon S. Belisle, 23, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

1:50 p.m., David Fontes Paquette, 43, of Mexico, was arrested on a probation violation.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., Merrill David Maceda, 32, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of theft and violation of a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., Mark Jason Harris, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., Nicholas S. Dudley, 33, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

11:15 p.m., Nathan Spaulding, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 12:52 a.m., Andrew Snowman, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

