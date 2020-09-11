IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:27 a.m., Michael C. Pierce, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 5:58 p.m., Shawn Luke Burnell, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., Jay Leeman, 51, of Palermo, was arrested on three warrants.

At 3:59 p.m., Jerome Steven Doyle, 49, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of probation hold.

At 7:42 p.m., Tiffany Lynn Mathieu, 33, of Moscow, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2:23 p.m., Timothy Hitchcock, 61, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, violating conditions of release and possession of methamphetamines.

Also at 2:23 p.m., Victoria Field, 46, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

