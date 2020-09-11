Mid-Coast Audubon will host its monthly learning events online this fall in partnership with the Camden Public Library.

A recently published study in Science reports that there are nearly three billion fewer birds in North America than there were in the 1970s. This news follows reports of declining insect populations and the overwhelming, far-reaching effects of climate change, according to a news release from the audubon.

National Audubon’s Dr. Jeff Wells take a closer look at these subjects during a Zoom event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

Wells is one of the nation’s leading bird experts, a conservation biologist focusing on protection of Canada’s Boreal Forest region and author of “Birder’s Conservation Handbook.” He was part of the author team of the forthcoming book, “Birds of Maine” that was a project of well-known Maine ornithologist, the late Peter Vickery.

Wells, and his wife Allison Childs Wells, author the weekly column “A Bird’s Tale” in the Boothbay Register and Wiscasset Newspaper, are co-authors of the books “Maine’s Favorite Birds” and “Birds of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.”

To register for the event, email Julia Pierce at [email protected] to request the Zoom login information.

