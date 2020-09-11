The University of Maine at Farmington’s Visiting Writers Series will present award-winning fiction writer Lewis Robinson as the program’s first reader of the season.

Robinson will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall in Farmington. The reading is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a meet and greet with the author, according to a news release from UMF.

Robinson’s novel “Water Dogs” (Random House, 2009) was a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, and his collection of short stories “Officer Friendly and Other Stories” (HarperCollins, 2003), was the winner of a Whiting Award and the PEN Oakland/Josephine Miles Award. He also is the creator of the podcast TalkShop, writers in conversation with writers about the things writers care about. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Boston Globe, Tin House, and The Missouri Review, as well as NPR’s, Selected Shorts.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College and an Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop. He teaches at UMF.

According to UMF’s Safe Return Plan policies, and in keeping with UMS and Maine state guidelines, all attendees are required to wear face coverings of the type recommended by public health officials and maintain social distancing during the event, both indoors and outdoors.The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

Event capacity may be limited according to the current Maine CDC guidelines. For more information, visit umf.maine.edu/return-public/.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: