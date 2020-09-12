IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:13 p.m., Natasha Nadeau, 30, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

5:11 p.m., Benjamin Michael Spaulding, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, 8:32 a.m., Ruthann McLean, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:27 p.m., Kevin Byrne, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday, 12:53 a.m., David Williams, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 2:56 a.m., Robert Weymouth , 32, of Dixfield, was arrested on charge of operating under the influence.

