Contemporary realism is the focus of the current online exhibit by seven artists presented by Wiscasset’s Maine Art Gallery.

The show, originally scheduled to be seen in the gallery at this time, has been rescheduled to 2021 because of the Coronavirus. However, one can get a preview of the full show by visiting maineartgallerywiscasset.org. The images will be available for viewing through Oct. 5, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

“I hope the viewers will get as much enjoyment from the show as I did in selecting the artists,” said Elaine Pew, curator of the exhibit, according to the release. “Each of them presents their vision of reality in their own unique way.”

The following artists will have work on view.

• Carolyn Gabbe of Nobleboro paints in the tradition of the Old Masters of the Renaissance.

• Melissa Greene of Deer Isle expresses a poetic vision of the ways that women and animals interact with the natural world on her exquisite pots.

• Winslow Meyers of Nobleboro is precise in defining his space with a lyrical, soothing palette.

• Wiscasset’s Mat O’Donnell’s work has an edge to it. He asks the viewer to complete the story on his canvas.

• Daphne Pulsifer of Kennebunk and Monhegan uses classical sculptural techniques to render her bronzes of figures and animals.



• Douglas Smith of Rockland celebrates life through paintings that convey a sense of time and place and quality of light.

• Susan Tobey White of Belfast presents a series of paintings that tell the story of lobster women at work.

The gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults.

For more information, visit maineartgallerywiscasset.org or Facebook. The gallery is closed for the 2020 season.

