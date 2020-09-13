IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 8:20 p.m., Treigh Wells, 21, of Augusta, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of probation.

10:31 p.m., David Appleby, 56, of Pittston, arrested on charge of an arrest warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:37 a.m., Wyatt Wilson, 43, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

12:53 p.m., Kristina Cottle, 23, of Lewiston, arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Sunday, 9:19 a.m., Ryan Steve Flannery, 35, of Bangor, arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:52 a.m., Mark Evans, 39, of Rome, arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: