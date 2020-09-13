From left, Carmen Footer, Elaine Greene and JoAnn Miller, also known as the Freeport Flag Ladies, came out of retirement on Friday to join in a ceremony commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The flag ladies stood on the corner of Main and School streets in Freeport every Tuesday for 18 years to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11 and in the wars that followed. They retired last year. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record

Kat Pinkham, Mrs. New England, and Sen. Susan Collins, join in singing the national anthem on Friday during a small 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Freeport. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record

