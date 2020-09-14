IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:15 p.m., Joshua J. Watkins, 43, of Alna, was arrested on a warrant and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 11 a.m., Daniel R. Irish, 45, of Andover, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal mischief.

2:23 p.m., Michael Rockwood Storer, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

5:34 p.m., Tina A. M. Robinson, 27, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

9:25 p.m., Sean Matthew McGuire, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 4:46 a.m., Samuel Mortimer Sharpe, 19, of Brunswick, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 12:25 p.m., Donald Raymond Philbrook, 40, of Auburn, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 9:46 a.m., Theodore Harris, 21, of Winterport, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10:23 a.m., Allan M. Hurd, 29, of Liberty, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime.

1:39 p.m., John E. Levasseur, 52, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.

10:22 p.m., Billie Jo Doane, 47, of St. Albans, was arrested on a warrant.

11:39 p.m., Michael C. King, 38, of Dexter, was arrested on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Monday at 2:57 a.m., Isaiah N. Adams, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

9:29 a.m., Bridget Danielle Neal, 34, of Stetson, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:50 a.m., Scott Ford, 51, of Epsom, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

7:25 p.m., Rigel Garfield, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:29 p.m., Holly Bracey-Ritchie, 23, of Silver Ridge, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: