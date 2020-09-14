ROCKLAND — An 84-year-old Spruce Head man had his initial court appearance Monday on a charge that he threatened a couple at a supermarket for not wearing face coverings.

George D. Kibitz is charged with Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. The incident occurred June 28 at Shaw’s Supermarket in Rockland.

According to police, Kibitz had a gun on him and confronted a 56-year-old man and a woman, whose age was not listed, who were not wearing face coverings as required by state law because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Police say the man made a comment that maybe he would blow away people who are not wearing face coverings.

He did not pull out the gun but it was hidden under his shirt and he pulled up his shirt when making the comment, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and prohibited from returning to Shaw’s and ordered not have contact with the two people.

Since the charge was a felony, no plea was entered at the initial appearance held Monday, Sept. 14 at the Knox County court. He is represented by attorneys Eric “Rick” Morse and Robert Levine, according to court papers.

This was the second incident reported to police this summer in Rockland about face coverings with one party possessing a gun.

Rockland police received a complaint on July 27 about a man in line at the Rockland Dunkin Donuts who was not wearing a face covering. The other customer pointed that out and the man reportedly said he could not wear a mask because he was wearing “this” and pulled up his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband.

Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young said after that incident that a further investigation into the matter, by reviewing a video, showed the man did not pull up his shirt to show a concealed handgun but instead shifted his body to show the other customer that he had a gun.

The man made no other comments and did not brandish the weapon. The store staff was not made aware of the incident until police followed up after the call from the other customer.

The chief said while the video has no audio, the man with the gun did not make any threatening gestures.

In Maine, citizens can legally carry a concealed gun or open carry a gun. Face coverings, however, are required inside stores. Chief Young said July 29 that it is legal in Maine to wear a mask while carrying a gun.

