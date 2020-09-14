SKOWHEGAN — Peters Shortier Skowhegan American Legion Post 16 and Auxiliary Unit 16 will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in the town parking lot downtown, otherwise known as the Chamber parking lot.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be sold to raise money to help veterans at Togus and or their families. Options are one hamburger or two hot dogs, with a bag of chips and a bottle of water for $6. Monetary donations also will be accepted.

For more information, call 207-399-5602.

