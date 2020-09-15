I listen to every council meeting online. Even though I may not reside in Hallowell anymore, my downtown business does along with my heart. I’ve always been impressed with Maureen AuCoin’s decisions on how she votes on city issues. She always includes her constitute’s voices.

During this pandemic she has reached out to me, as a business owner, many times. She has reached out to inform me of resources available for financial help and also brought ideas my way to creatively stay open as a downtown entity. She is truly a leader in our city by communicating and touching base with the people.

In a time where our downtown is changing so rapidly and our storefronts are in need of occupancy, I believe we truly need a mayor who resonates with the people, business owners, musicians, artists and future occupants of our downtown. She fills that position perfectly.

Mayor Mo works for me, she works for us and she has always worked in the best interest for the people of our fair city. Vote Mo, Hallowell.

Bruce Mayo

Gardiner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »