I listen to every council meeting online. Even though I may not reside in Hallowell anymore, my downtown business does along with my heart. I’ve always been impressed with Maureen AuCoin’s decisions on how she votes on city issues. She always includes her constitute’s voices.
During this pandemic she has reached out to me, as a business owner, many times. She has reached out to inform me of resources available for financial help and also brought ideas my way to creatively stay open as a downtown entity. She is truly a leader in our city by communicating and touching base with the people.
In a time where our downtown is changing so rapidly and our storefronts are in need of occupancy, I believe we truly need a mayor who resonates with the people, business owners, musicians, artists and future occupants of our downtown. She fills that position perfectly.
Mayor Mo works for me, she works for us and she has always worked in the best interest for the people of our fair city. Vote Mo, Hallowell.
Bruce Mayo
Gardiner
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Mainers seeking internet upgrade tell stories of poor service to highlight feds’ mistakes
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 15
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin truly represents her constituents
-
Business
Tasting room operators fear state rules will leave them out in the cold
-
Letters to the Editor
Savage by far the best choice for Senate
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.