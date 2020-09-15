IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:17 a.m., Madelyn B. Danse, 19, of Portland, was arrested on warrants.

2:32 p.m., Ashley H. Gavett, 24, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating a condition of release and on a warrant.

3:52 p.m., Pedro Lopez, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

9:19 p.m., Wyatt Daril Wilson, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Monday at 3:45 p.m. Breeze Rasmussen, 26, of Mount Vernon, was arrested by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:58 a.m., Cynshey Ramsey, 27, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 5:18 a.m., Scott Samuel Swift, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.

5:22 a.m., Stephen E. Boyle, 49, of Northport, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, possession of scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

5:25 a.m., Kayla Garcelon, 29, of Northport, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of meth and violating conditions of release.

5:45 a.m., Timothy W. Moody, 29, of Northport, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5:49 a.m., Adam L. Barnes, 34, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

