IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:19 p.m., Daniel A. Tracy, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:16 p.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.
Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., Bradley J. Houghton, 41, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm near a dwelling.
7:55 a.m., Hal Francis Parker, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.
