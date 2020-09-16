IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:19 p.m., Daniel A. Tracy, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:16 p.m., William Kenneth Eldredge, 27, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., Bradley J. Houghton, 41, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm near a dwelling.

7:55 a.m., Hal Francis Parker, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

