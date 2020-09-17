IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., Ashley L. Towers, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, and Kera L. Dasilva, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, violating a condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., Anthony J. Marion, 36, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.
9:45 a.m., Daniel Arthur Tracy, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.
5:05 p.m., Daron A. Shove, 28, of Chesterville, was arrested on three warrants.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., Tyler Jay Damon, 29, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
6:32 p.m., Morgan Lee Archer, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release.
8:43 p.m., Hal Francis Parker, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
Thursday at 11:48 a.m., Norma J. Weeks, 63, of Boothbay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday, no time given, Krystle Clark, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
