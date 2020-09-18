AUBURN — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual responsible for vandalizing the dugout and snack shack at the Auburn Suburban Fields on Garfield Road.

According to Auburn Police Sgt. Jason Moore, the graffiti was reported Sept. 8, and is believed to have occurred overnight Sept. 4. He said similar markings were discovered in the Bonney Park area earlier in the summer.

The graffiti includes the acronyms “BLM,” which stands for Black Lives Matter, and “ACAB,” short for “All Cops Are Bastards,” which originated decades ago in England as an anti-police slogan.

The Auburn Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact Officer Matthews at 207-333-6651, ext. 6391 or [email protected]

