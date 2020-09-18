IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:37 p.m., Kassandra L. Gammon, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault, operating after habitual offender revocation and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2:11 p.m., Colleen R. O’Brien, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:26 p.m., William V. McMahan, 38, of Rockland, was arrested on a warrant.

8:55 p.m., Haider Mahmood, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:06 p.m., Nicholas Derosby, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:30 p.m., Anthony Perkins, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, as well as a charge of violation of conditions of release.

Also at 9:30 p.m., Samantha Beatham, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violation of conditions of release and possession of cocaine.

