A Falmouth man was indicted on wire fraud, federal program fraud and other charges for allegedly impersonating a Homeland Security employee to illegally obtain two boats, an SUV and other equipment from the U.S. government.

Joshua Cory Frances, 43, is charged with impersonating a Department of Homeland Security officer to acquire more than $700,000 worth of equipment and vehicles from the U.S. government, and embezzled nearly $21,000 from his former employer, Maine Medical Center, between 2014 and 2017, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank. Frances is charged with program fraud, wire fraud, false representation and theft of government money, court records state.

Frances also is accused of evading about $3,000 in state excise taxes and stealing more than $9,600 in federal food benefits meant for low-income people.

Between 2012 and 2016, Cory worked as the hospital’s emergency preparedness director, and also was in charge of Maine Task Force One, a group of physician assistants and emergency medical technicians at Maine Medical Center who provided emergency medical services at events, and provided aid stations at events including air shows and the Maine Lobster Dip in Old Orchard Beach, according to federal court records.

Prosecutors allege that Frances used his position and connections, including a government email address, to impersonate a federal officer, which permitted him to purchase or acquire through fraud a 44-foot sail boat, the Courageous; a 27-foot Boston Whaler boat and two outboard motors valued at $20,000; and a Land Rover Defender SUV not typically imported into the United States, along with a host of other gear, according to court records.

Federal agents seized the two boats in June before Frances was indicted. If convicted on the charge of wire fraud, Frances could face up to 20 years in prison. Federal program fraud and theft of government money carry a maximum prison term of 10 years. He also could be facing fines, if convicted of the criminal allegations lodged against him, that could be as high as $250,000.

Frances’ attorney, Walter McKee, did not respond to a message Friday night seeking an interview.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »