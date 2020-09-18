Maine’s labor market had another month of high job gains, but the pace of recovery slowed and poor data made the official unemployment rate unreliable.

The Maine Department of Labor reported that 6,100 new non-farm payroll jobs were added in August, another significant gain but far fewer than new jobs created monthly since May.

About 49,0000 net jobs have been recovered in the last four months, roughly half the number of losses since the start of the pandemic, said Mark McInerney, Director of the Center for Workforce Research and Information on a call with reporters Friday.

But the state still has 55,000 fewer jobs compared to February, he added.

“This represents the fourth consecutive month we have seen very strong job gains,” McInerney said. The pace of recovery has slowed since June, he added.

Almost all the job gains were in the private sector, principally in leisure and hospitality, healthcare and social assistance and profession and business services and retail trade sectors.

“What we saw in August was a continuing trend in increase of payroll jobs in industries hit the hardest” by the pandemic, McInerney said.

Maine’s official unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in August, a significant drop from almost 10 percent the month previous.

That figure is almost certainly inaccurate, said state labor economist Glenn Mills. If the number of people in the labor market was as high in August as it was in February, the unemployment rate would likely be around 10 percent, he said.

Since the pandemic hit in March, the unemployment rate has gyrated wildly up and down because of data collection problems with a household survey the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to generate it, Mill said.

“Realistically, nothing like this could happen, this data really isn’t providing a good indication of labor market participation right now,” he said.

The number of households the Bureau surveys is small – about 800 in Maine – and response rates have been low recently, Mills said. Furthermore, artificial barriers to job search created by the pandemic means that people who should be counted as unemployed because they are available for work is lower than it should be.

“Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have never changed like this,” Mills said. “This is not providing a good indication of the hardship in the labor market today.”

