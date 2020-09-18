Maine political leaders issued statements Friday night on the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Tonight I join the nation in mourning the loss of a towering pioneer and progressive icon. For nearly 30 years, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served as a counterpoint on a Supreme Court long dominated by conservative jurists. She was always a reliable voice for the downtrodden and disenfranchised and that’s why her passing feels so devastating to so many Americans. She held the trust of countless women who admired her unwavering defense of reproductive rights and gender equity.

“With less than two months until the election, the Senate should not confirm anyone for this seat until the voters have spoken. Senate Republicans refused to consider President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court at the end of his presidency and President Trump should be given the exact same treatment.”

– U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant for justice, equality, and progress – and my thoughts and prayers are with her family at this difficult time. Throughout her life, Justice Ginsburg fought for women’s rights, reproductive rights, and a more just and fair society. Let us continue that fight in her memory and be inspired by her example for generations to come.”

– Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport

