ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:25 p.m., Heather Elizabeth Corey, 41, of Palmyra, arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

At 8:26 p.m., Scott Michael Stanley, 33, of Skowhegan, arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:49 a.m., Ronald Russel Bolduc, 58, of Skowhegan, arrested on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol.

at 4:24 a.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 31, of Skowhegan, arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:54 p.m., Dale Heald, 60, arrested on charges of violating a condition of release.

Sunday at 5 a.m., Joshua Savage, 31, arrested on charges of aggravated domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: