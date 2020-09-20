Sunday River Brewing Co., Bethel (3 citations)
Petrillo’s, Freeport
The Brass Compass Cafe, Rockland
Big Moose Inn, Millinocket
Sportsman’s Kitchen and Keg, Sebago
River Lanes, Bethel
Beth’s Kitchen Cafe, Bridgton
Bru-Thru Coffee Shack, Cumberland Center
Tri-City Pizza, Bangor
Loon Lodge Inn, Rangeley
Rick’s Cafe, Naples
Ruby’s Wood Grill, York
Mac’s Grill, Auburn
45th Parallel Woodfired Grille, Oquossoc
Town and Lake Motel, Rangeley
Shelby’s Deli, Oakland
Source: Maine Department of Health and Human Services
