Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 4:11 p.m., Chad E. Brann, 37, of Augusta, arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 11:52 a.m., Paul A. Lauze, 38, of Rumford, arrested on charges of operating while license is suspended or revoked and failing to register a vehicle.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 1:47 a.m., Cory Briggs, 51, of Gardiner, arrested on a charge of violation of a protection order.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 9:44 p.m., Evan Edward Edgecomb, 24, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (with one prior).

IN SIDNEY, Friday at 9:30 a.m., Elijah D. T. Gagne, 23, of Sidney, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing report of a crime.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:49 a.m., Ronald Russel Bolduc, 58, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:24 a.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 31, of Skowhegan, arrested on three warrants.

7:43 p.m., Kimberly J. Fitzgerald, 54, of Canaan, arrested on charges of assault and obstructing government administration.

10:56 p.m., Palmer E. Frith, 76, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

