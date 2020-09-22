IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 12:52 p.m., Jason Davis, 33, of Warren, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and attaching false plates.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:18 a.m., William S. Spear, 37, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence with two priors and operating without a license.

12:35 p.m., Nathan Allen Peoples, 43, of Andover, was arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 10:55 a.m., Sean Joseph Flood, 53, of Swanville, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:30 p.m., Matthew Ryan Moore 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

5:02 p.m., Anthony Joseph Kilmer, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on four warrants.

6:51 p.m., Michael Babineau, 26, of Searsport, was arrested on a warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: