Koussinoc Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently met to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States and to learn about the little known “Black Robe Regiment,” according to a news release from the Augusta DAR chapter.

In attendance were Bonnie Wilder, Mary Ann Magnuson, State Regent Beverly Robbins, Natalie Weise, Ann Thomas, Virginia Hersom, Jennifer Philips, D. Johan Brown, Cheryl Beyeler, Linda Cobb, Penny Pray, Elizabeth Cousins, Carolyn Van Horn and Margaret LaVallee.

