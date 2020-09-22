A Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain concert has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road, in Bridgton.

Denmark Arts presents their final drive-in show of the season at Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Roll on up and spend the afternoon hearing tunes from Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain. You’ll tap your toes to classic, contemporary and outlaw country with a side of rock, blues and swing.

Allen is a Maine Country Music Association award-winning vocalist, and he and the band shine with tunes by the likes of The Eagles, Steve Earle, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton among others.

Admission will cost $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 people).

For tickets, or more information, visit denmarkarts.org.

