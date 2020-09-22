A Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain concert has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road, in Bridgton.
Denmark Arts presents their final drive-in show of the season at Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Roll on up and spend the afternoon hearing tunes from Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain. You’ll tap your toes to classic, contemporary and outlaw country with a side of rock, blues and swing.
Allen is a Maine Country Music Association award-winning vocalist, and he and the band shine with tunes by the likes of The Eagles, Steve Earle, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton among others.
Admission will cost $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 people).
For tickets, or more information, visit denmarkarts.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Take time to remember Justice Ginsburg
-
Election 2020
Getting ready to vote in Maine? Make sure you’re registered first.
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 22
-
Things to Do
Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain concert to be screened at Bridgton Twin Drive-In