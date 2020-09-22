SKOWHEGAN — Only one meeting is left to determine the Skowhegan-area school district’s new mascot — either Phoenix, River Hawks or to just remain Skowhegan.

At the Oct. 8 board of directors meeting, the 23-person panel will make the final decision, ending a selection process that was adopted last fall and kicked off at the beginning of the calendar year.

Last week, Superintendent Jon Moody presented the board with a chart of the results of the student vote on the nine options presented to them. Students in grades six through 12 were asked to pick their top choice and rank their top three choices. Moody said that out of the roughly 1,050 students able to vote, 731 — or about 70% — participated.

The results of the student survey:

• Phoenix, the top choice, with 21.9%

• River Hawks, 21.5%

• Skowhegan, 19.3%

• Thunder, 12%

• Trailblazers, 7.5%

• Badgers, 5.9%

• River Drivers, 4.4%

• Sturgeon, 4.1%

• Fisher Cats, 3.4%

The process of soliciting ideas for a new team name was adopted in the fall of 2019 and began Jan. 15 with a multi-step process after the “Indians” nickname was retired. The mascot selection process was temporarily halted because of the coronavirus pandemic and resumed in early summer. The the subcommittees narrowed down the options to a list of nine.

The list was then given to students, who were able to vote on the options through their school email portal. At the Sept. 17 board of directors meeting, the results of the student survey were provided to board members. One member suggested fast-forwarding the process and considering a final option that evening, but Moody suggested seeing the process through, so that if community members wish to attend the rest of the meetings, they can.

Though the community is invited to attend these public meetings, they are not able to weigh in as that step of the process has passed.

MSAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

