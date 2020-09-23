IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:49 a.m., Ronald A. Bachelder, 30, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11:56 p.m., Damen Lee Lamarre, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 7:43 p.m., Jackie Lyn Laney, 57, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:34 a.m., Simon B. Quist, 30, of Readfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:08 a.m., Kergan Perkins, 19, of Frankfort, was arrested on a charge of violating a protective order.

11:13 a.m., Patrick Mitchell, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, aggravated forgery and a fugitive from justice charge.

4:05 p.m., Lexigh Lyle Curtis, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

9:24 p.m., Benjamin Arthur Grignon, 40, of St. Albans, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:23 p.m., Thomas Williams, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 8:34 p.m., Stanley William York, 29, of Wayne, was arrested on two warrants.

