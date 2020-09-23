Maine reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but no additional deaths. Eighteen of the cases were in York County, where public health authorities continue to report new outbreaks.

After adjusting for previously reported probable cases that later proved to be negative, the net increase in cases was 25, according to the Maine CDC.

In Sanford, where many of the York County outbreaks have occurred, the City Council on Tuesday voted to suspend municipal recreation programs and close parks, fields and outdoor sports facilities.

In Cumberland County there were four new cases on Wednesday. Twenty-six more people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing recoveries to 4,445 since the pandemic began. Active cases stood at 586, compared to 468 cases a week ago.

Overall, Maine has reported 5,171 cases of COVID-19, and 140 deaths.

York County continues to be driving case counts, with several confirmed outbreaks, including new outbreaks at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center, the Sanford Wolves Club, Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick and the Ogunquit Beach Lobster House.

“Individuals who dined or worked at the (Ogunquit Beach Lobster House) between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18 could have been exposed to the virus and should monitor themselves for symptoms. Those determined to be close contacts of confirmed cases must quarantine for 14 days and should consult their medical providers about testing,” the Maine CDC said in a news release.

The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 30.3 on Tuesday, the same as a week ago, but about double the seven-day average of about 15 cases in mid-August.

Maine health officials on Tuesday also announced the state is broadening who can get a COVID-19 test, letting everyone who wants a test to be permitted to get one without a doctor’s note or meeting other criteria first, as Maine continues to expand its testing capacity.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: